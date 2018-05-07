Home > News > Local >

Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m

In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday visited victims of the Mubi suicide attack receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, where he donated N10 million to the hospital Paupers’ Fund.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m play

Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday visited victims of the Mubi suicide attack receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, where he donated N10 million to the hospital Paupers’ Fund.

Abubakar told newsmen after he was conducted round the hospital wards to console the victims that he was satisfied with the hospital’s effort in the treatment of the patients aw well as their response.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the twin bomb blasts occurred a week ago, killing scores of people and injuring many others.

The first blast was said to have occurred at the mosque located in the market, killing all members of the congregation before the second one destroyed another part of the market.

Atiku applauded the commitment of the management of the hospital and the committee it set up to manage the Paupers’ Fund meant for the treatment of underprivileged persons.

READ ALSO: Kidnap kingpin cries in court over beating, bad prison food

“I once donated N10 million to the fund and decided to make another donation of N10 million today because I am quite satisfied with the way the fund is being managed.

“Patients that cannot afford to get medical treatment can benefit from the fund.”

Abubakar underscored the need to recruit more security personnel, especially policemen, to boost internal security.

“Happily, I have heard an announcement that more policeman are being recruited though not sufficient.

“There is also the need to look into the training of security personnel so that they can confront the current challenges.”

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Muhammad Auwal, thanked the former vice president for his support to the hospital.

“He is the major financier of our Paupers’ Fund and I want to put it on record that the fund, since inception, had financed the treatment of about 300 patients, including those with major surgeries.

“The management of the hospital has no access to the fund and there is no exchange of money at all; we give the service and the fund pays directly into our TSA,” Auwal said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Birnin Gwari Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Kadunabullet
2 Buhari El-Rufai, President react to Kaduna attack that left 45 deadbullet
3 Offa Robbery Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspectsbullet

Related Articles

Adamawa Bomb Blast Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques
Boko Haram More than 60 killed in North-East Nigeria suicide blasts
Mubi Bomb Blasts Adamawa Govt. confirms 27 dead, 56 injured in Mubi attack
Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blasts
Science Students Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery, rainy activities on Friday
Drug Abuse These 3 cities are the epicenters of Nigeria's drug crisis
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery activities on Monday
Ramadan Adamawa Muslim Council trains preachers on dos and don’ts

Local

1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
8 corruption allegations Buhari govt levelled against Jonathan
Buhari 8 corruption allegations presidency levelled against Jonathan
Melaye remains in police custody as court adjourns bail hearing
Melaye Senator remains in police custody as court adjourns bail hearing
Evans denied having personally murdered during kidnap operations
Evans Kidnap kingpin cries in court over beating, bad prison food