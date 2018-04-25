Home > News > Local >

Atiku attacks Buhari's business sense over lazy youths comment

He said the president does not have the outlet to engage with Nigerian youths.

  • Published:
Atiku Abubakar play

Atiku Abubakar

(Twitter/@atiku)
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, further dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari's controversial comments about Nigerian youths, remarking that he doesn't blame the president because he doesn't know any better.

While speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, President Buhari remarked that a lot of Nigerian youths wait on handouts from the government.

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free," he said.

He has been heavily criticised by Nigerians for his utterance, with Atiku previously commenting that Nigerian youths are hardworking with great entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities that should be nurtured.

When he was asked about the president's comments again while he was speaking at Chatham House on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Atiku said he doesn't blame the president because he doesn't have the outlets to engage with youths.

"I don't blame the fellow who made that statement because he's never an employer of labour, he has no business or educational institution," he said.

