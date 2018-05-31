Home > News > Local >

Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridges in Ogun

In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridges

Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh disclosed this to journalists at a news conference at the division’s headquarters in Lagos.

Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridges in Ogun play

Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridges in Ogun

(ThisDay)
The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Thursday said it had intercepted three  trucks loaded with over 300, 000 live cartridges on the  Igbogila-Ilara area of  Ogun.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, disclosed this to journalists at  a news conference at the division’s headquarters in Lagos.

The  GOC was represented by the 35 Artillery Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Olusegun Olatunde.

“The 81 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with some security agencies on May 30 at about 2:58 am.  intercepted three 5-ton trucks loaded with thousands of live cartridges,’’ he said.

He said the trucks,  which were intercepted at  Balogun Village  on  Igbogila-Ilara road, Ogun,  State,  had  registration numbers Anambra  AAH 409 ZV, Lagos  BDG 782 XU and Lagos  GGF 88 XU.

“The live cartridges in boxes and cartons were carefully concealed in a wooden platform with metallic plates,” he added.

The GOC said that the drivers and their accomplices, on sighting the troops, abandoned their trucks and fled.

He said the team was on the trail of the fleeing drivers, their collaborators  as well as  sponsors.

The GOC, who said the interception  followed  a tip off received from well meaning Nigerians,  thanked residents  of Lagos and Ogun for their continued cooperation.

ALSO READ: Navy arrests 4 smugglers, siezes boats, outboard engines

He urged them to always give timely information,  pledging  not to relent until the area was rid of   cultism, smuggling, vandalism and other violent criminal activities.

Udoh further  enjoined members of the public to continue to  call the dedicated  numbers  released to the  public   or the  nearest military barrack  to give  useful information.

He gave the dedicated numbers as 07069353889 and 08060492529 for Ojo residents, 07017064979 for Badagry, 08034347484 for Victoria Island, 08065992320 for Ikeja, 08069097624 for Owode, 08065806870 for Ikorodu, 07064281177 for Obalende and  08053862233 and 08057705135 for Abeokuta residents.

