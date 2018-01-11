Army arrests fake soldier who was molesting people in Lagos

news

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army arrested a suspect who had been molesting civilians in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state while impersonating as a soldier on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, the suspect, identified as Pascal Philip, was dressed in camouflage T-shirt and had claimed that he was a member of the 174 Battalion of the army.

Brigadier-General Usman said the suspect was intimidating and extorting civilians in the area and is currently being questioned.

The statement read, "Troops of 174 Battalion, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, 10th January 2018 arrested one Mr. Pascal Philip who goes about impersonating soldiers and molesting hapless and unsuspecting civilians at Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

"The suspect who was arrested while molesting innocent civilians in Isawo falsely claimed to be a personnel of 174 Battalion, Nigerian Army.

"He was arrested dressed in camouflage T-shirt molesting, extorting and intimidating law abiding civilians in the area.

"The suspect is currently under going further interrogation and would soon be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution."

Brigadier-General Usman urged the Nigerian public to assist security agencies to apprehend such criminals by reporting suspicious behaviour to the relevant authorities.

Army discovers illegal arms factory in Nasarawa

Also on Wednesday, soldiers uncovered an illegal arms factory in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State after arresting a gun runner in the area.

According to Brigadier-General Usman, troops had arrested a certain Mohammed Bello at Akwanga highway and interrogated him after he was caught with fabricated guns in his car.

It was Bello who led the soldiers to the location of the arms factory allegedly run by a blacksmith gun fabricator named Dan Asabe Audu.

Audu was arrested with several calibre of weapons at the factory which he was said to have been running for a long time.