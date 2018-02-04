Home > News > Local >

APC urges President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board

In Ondo State APC urges President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board

The state Publicity Secretary, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, made the call in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the board of Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) following the expiration of its tenure in December.

The state Publicity Secretary, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, made the call in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

The party said that the tenure of the board had expired in December after a four-year term.

The party said it frowned at surreptitious moves by some “powerful persons at the Presidency” to elongate the tenure of the board beyond the Dec. 8, 2017 term.

Any extension of the tenure of the board is unconstitutional and an attempt to give Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states undue advantage of serving for continuous period of six years as chairman and managing director, respectively, to the detriment of other member states.

“For the fact that it is the turn of Ondo State, as the fifth highest oil producing state in the country, to produce the next Managing Director of NDDC, President Muhammadu Buhari must compensate the people of Ondo State for their commitment to the Party (APC) and the victory of the President in the 2015 presidential election.

“It is on record that of all the nine oil producing states in Nigeria, it was only in Ondo State that President Muhammadu Buhari had an overwhelming victory in the 2015 Presidential election and we have not been so compensated.”

The party, therefore, called on the President to, as matter of urgency, dissolve the NDDC board and appoint loyal and committed members of the party as chairman from Delta State and managing director from Ondo State. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to border...bullet
3 In Enugu Police arrest 3 suspects after trailing stolen vehicle to Abiabullet

Related Articles

Buhari President passes 6 bills into law
In Delta Suspected assassins attack, shoot NDDC worker
Niger Delta Niger Delta Militants threaten to bomb Shell Petroleum’s facilities
Boss Mustapha SGF denies extension of NDDC Board
Kasafin kudin 2018 Yan majalisar dokoki sunyi tsokaci game da kasafin kudi da shugaba Buhari ya gabatar
In Abuja Lawmakers react to 2018 budget proposal
Buhari Read full text of President's 2018 Budget speech
Niger Delta Avengers Ndoma-Egba Appeals to militants to Sheathe Swords
Usani Uguru Usani Minister updates Buhari on NDDC, ongoing projects

Local

Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister
Isaac Adewole FG plans to roll-out nationwide screening for cancers
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Florence Ajimobi Ajimobi’s wife tasks women on righteousness
Buhari was wrongfully advised to visit Cross River by the Governor
Presidential Visit APC in Nasarawa urges residents to give Buhari rousing welcome
Okorocha bans sale of Indian hemp and smoking in Imo
Okorocha Imo governor bans sale of Indian hemp, smoking