APC in Nasarawa urges residents to give Buhari rousing welcome

  • Published:
Mr Philip Tatari-Shekwo, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, has called on the residents to come out en-masse and welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his state visit.

Tatari-Shekwo made the call in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday.

The APC chairman said that preparations were on to ensure befitting welcome to the president and described the visit as historic.

Tatari-Shekwo noted that this was first time Buhari would be visiting the state since he became president.

You can see that work is going on seriously in Lafia, the state capital, and other major towns and this shows the significance attached to this visit.

“People across all the 13 local government areas of the state are very happy, ready and waiting for the day to give the president good reception” he said.

He said APC in the state was proud of the achievements of the president in the areas of security, fight against corruption, agriculture and infrastructure, among others.

He also commended Gov. Umaru Al-Makura for his achievement in infrastructural development.

The chairman also appealed to the citizens to be peaceful during the visit and avoid anything that would lead to breakdown of law and order.

NAN reports that while in the state, the president will inaugurate the Comprehensive Special School Lafia, the Fire Service headquarters and President Buhari International Market, Karu, among others.

