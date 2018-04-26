Home > News > Local >

Ahmed promises to pay LG workers’ salary arrears

(Premium Times)
Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has assured local government councils in the state that he will ensure that all outstanding salary arrears are fully paid.

Ahmed gave the assurance on Thursday while speaking with chairpersons of the councils and representatives of ex-councillors at Government House, Ilorin.

All arrears owed local government workers, pensioners and past political office holders will be liquidated until everybody in the state is on the same platform.

“The N4 billion loan made available to the councils was to help defray outstanding salaries of teachers at the basic level, local government workers and pensioners, including past political office holders and to enable local councils to embark on some activities in their respective areas.”

Ahmed said his administration was looking forward to some other funding arrangements that would help to liquidate a portion of the arrears until the administration was finally able to bring everything to a zero arrears level.

We have inspired the councils on individual basis to shore-up their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that additional funds would be available to liquidate outstanding salaries in their various councils.”

Ahmed promised that his administration would collaborate with every local government area to ensure that all outstanding salaries were not only paid fully but that current salaries were paid as at when due.

The governor, therefore, urged council chairmen to ensure prudence and proper application of resources in their respective councils.

He also urged past political office holders to exercise patience with the administration as all their outstanding arrears would be paid.

Meanwhile, Hajia Halima Katibi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, was at the Government House with chairpersons of the councils led by the ALGON Chairman, Hon. Joshua Omokaye.

Representatives of ex-councillors led by Hon. Adebayo Atanda, said they were there to brief the governor on the N4 billion local government loan.

The Permanent Secretary said the money had been disbursed at the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting among all the beneficiaries.

This, she said, included the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Local Government Pensioners and the ex-councillors.

