Home > News > Local >

Adamawa Blast: Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques

Adamawa Bomb Blast Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques

After bomb attack in Mubi, Adamawa, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo asks security agencies to keep an eye on mosques and markets in the northeast.

  • Published:
Adamawa Blast: Osinbajo tells soldiers to secure markets, mosques play Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tells security agencies to keep an eye on markets and mosques in the northeast (Presidency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has directed security agencies to beef up security in markets and places of worship in Mubi, Adamawa, after a mosque bombing incident that claimed over 60 lives.

The agencies have also been asked to apprehend the criminals behind the act and bring them to justice.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, suicide bombers believed to be young boys, detonated bombs in a packed mosque and market in Mubi, shortly after 1pm local time.

Mubi lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Adamawa capital city of Yola.

Boko Haram to blame

The attack bore the hallmarks of terrorist group Boko Haram which has been waging a war against the Nigerian nation since 2009.

The attack occurred as President Buhari prepared to depart Washington DC for Abuja after bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.

Trump had pledged the US support for Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram.

Federal government shocked and outraged

“The federal government is shocked and outraged by the suicide bomb attacks on a mosque and a market in Mubi, Adamawa State, today, May 1, 2018. This desecration of a place of worship by criminals is tragic and condemnable”, a statement from the office of the Vice President read.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, expresses condolences to the victims and their families, and to the government and people of Adamawa State.

“The Vice President has been in touch with the State Governor Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, and has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the speedy and adequate provision of medical supplies and relief materials to the victims.

“He also expresses the gratitude of the federal government to the rescue workers and medical personnel who attended to the victims.

“Security agencies have been directed to immediately take steps to beef up security in Mubi and environs, especially markets and places of worship. The agencies are also working to apprehend the criminals behind this act and bring them to justice”, the statement concluded.

Islamic State

Boko Haram seeks to establish a hardline Islamic state in northeast Nigeria. The sect has killed at least 20,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since 2009.

Mubi has been repeatedly targeted in attacks blamed on Boko Haram since it was briefly overrun by the militants in late 2014.

Nigeria's government and military have long maintained that the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force and on the verge of defeat.

But there has been no let-up in attacks in the northeast, particularly in Borno state, adjacent to Adamawa, which has been the epicentre of the violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet
2 Fact Check No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at...bullet
3 Buhari What President said about Trump's alleged "shithole" commentbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram More than 60 killed in North-East Nigeria suicide blasts
In Adamawa Bomb explodes inside mosque, 24 feared killed
Adamawa Bomb Blast Govt. confirms 27 dead, 56 injured in Mubi attack
Buhari Here are 7 important things Donald Trump told President
Pulse Opinion Buhari's meeting with Trump was a really good one
Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blasts

Local

Fayose says it's better to owe workers than sack them
Fayose Ekiti Governor says it's better to owe workers than sack them
Buhari tells Nigerian youths to go to the farm to earn respect
Buhari President tells Nigerian youths to go to the farm to earn respect
Buhari finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youths
Buhari Buhari is Nigeria's most worker-friendly president according to the presidency
This is the Osinbajo speech everyone's talking about
Osinbajo This is the VP's speech everyone's talking about