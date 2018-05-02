news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has directed security agencies to beef up security in markets and places of worship in Mubi, Adamawa, after a mosque bombing incident that claimed over 60 lives.

The agencies have also been asked to apprehend the criminals behind the act and bring them to justice.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018, suicide bombers believed to be young boys, detonated bombs in a packed mosque and market in Mubi, shortly after 1pm local time.

Mubi lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Adamawa capital city of Yola.

Boko Haram to blame

The attack bore the hallmarks of terrorist group Boko Haram which has been waging a war against the Nigerian nation since 2009.

The attack occurred as President Buhari prepared to depart Washington DC for Abuja after bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.

Trump had pledged the US support for Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram.

Federal government shocked and outraged

“The federal government is shocked and outraged by the suicide bomb attacks on a mosque and a market in Mubi, Adamawa State, today, May 1, 2018. This desecration of a place of worship by criminals is tragic and condemnable”, a statement from the office of the Vice President read.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, expresses condolences to the victims and their families, and to the government and people of Adamawa State.

“The Vice President has been in touch with the State Governor Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, and has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the speedy and adequate provision of medical supplies and relief materials to the victims.

“He also expresses the gratitude of the federal government to the rescue workers and medical personnel who attended to the victims.

“Security agencies have been directed to immediately take steps to beef up security in Mubi and environs, especially markets and places of worship. The agencies are also working to apprehend the criminals behind this act and bring them to justice”, the statement concluded.

Islamic State

Boko Haram seeks to establish a hardline Islamic state in northeast Nigeria. The sect has killed at least 20,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since 2009.

Mubi has been repeatedly targeted in attacks blamed on Boko Haram since it was briefly overrun by the militants in late 2014.

Nigeria's government and military have long maintained that the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force and on the verge of defeat.

But there has been no let-up in attacks in the northeast, particularly in Borno state, adjacent to Adamawa, which has been the epicentre of the violence.