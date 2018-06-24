news

Senator Eyinnanya Abaribe’s legal counsel, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) has revealed that his client’s arrest is connected to a N30b fraud which he discovered.

Abaribe, who is also the Chairman of Senate Committee on Power, through his lawyer, said that the N30b was inserted into the 2018 budget after it was approved by the National Assembly (NASS), Guardian reports.

The Senator alleged that the amount never passed through the Senate Power Committee.

He said it was smuggled in and was itemised that it will be used for expansion and re-inforcement of infrastructure in the distribution companies.

Abaribe arrested for supporting IPOB

The lawyer had earlier issued a statement saying that the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested his client for supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

He said that the search warrant dated June 2, 2018, which the DSS brought during their search of Abaribe’s house also stated that he is being investigated for gun running.

The lawmaker was arrested in Abuj a on Friday, June 22, 2018, at a popular hotel located at Maitama District.

Abaribe’s arrest illegal

Ume, who told newsmen that that Abaribe’s arrest is illegal, added that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has to give his approval before he is arrested.

N1.7b fraud in the Enugu Airport Terminal

The lawmaker’s counsel also revealed that his client discovered another N1.7b supposedly meant for Enugu Airport Terminal in the 2018 budget.

Ume said Abaribe wanted to expose the fraud and also reveal the secret behind the Second Niger Bridge budget before he was arrested.