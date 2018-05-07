5,558 APC members decamp to PDP in Southern Kaduna

news

5,558 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna.

During the occasion which held in Southern Kaduna, the APC members said that the ruling party has caused Nigerians pain.

According to Daily Post, Adams Jagaba, who led the decampees, said that PDP is the only party that has Nigerians at heart.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, has nothing to offer Nigerians. The APC-led administration in the country is an administration of intimidation, hate speech and other vices.

“APC has brought kidnapping, cattle rustling and disunity among Nigerians and all these challenges have led abject poverty in the country and insecurity.”

Liberate Nigeria from APC

Jagaba also promised the PDP that the decampees will help liberate Nigeria from APC’s clutches.

He also said that APC does not have anything to offer the youths.

ALSO READ: Full story of How gunmen killed 45 in Kaduna

“APC does not mean well for the youth of this country, leaving them in abject poverty thereby leading to all social vices that have become the order of the day.

“On behalf of the decampees of Southern Kaduna, l am assuring PDP that we shall together fight to ensure we liberate Nigerians from the leadership of APC and restore the country back to its lost glory,” he said.

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, over 40 people were killed and many injured in Kaduna state following an attack by armed bandits.

They invaded Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.