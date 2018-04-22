4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed in Borno

news

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents in separate operation in Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Amy Public Relations, said in a statement that three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) also lost their lives in the encounter.

Chukwu said: “troops of 25 Task Force Brigade on operation LAFIYA DOLE have neutralised three members of the Boko Haram terrorists following an attack on the troops.

“Unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives during the encounter. Also, two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were neutralised in the exchange of fire,“ he said.

Chukwu added that the troops recovered Rocket Propelled Gun parts and a fully loaded FN rifle magazine of 7.62mm NATO round belt.

In another encounter, Chukwu said troops of 151 Task Force Battalion of operation LAFIYA DOLE while on patrol, intercepted and killed one insurgent on Ngurosoye-Bama Road, Borno.

Chukwu said that the Boko Haram terrorist was killed during exchange of fire while other members of the group fled.

He added that the troops recovered two bicycles, two bags of guinea-corn and a bag of onion.

According to him, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade in the on-going clearance operation intercepted three women and children.

“The women on interrogation confessed of being wives of Boko Haram terrorists who escaped from Mangusun, following the on-going clearance operation in the area by troops.

“They are currently in military custody and preliminary investigation is on-going,” he added.

The army spokesman called on the people to be vigilant and report suspicious persons and movements to security agencies.