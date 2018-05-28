2 female suicide bombers kill 3 in Borno attack

news

Three people were killed when two female suicide bombers set off explosive vests in the Mashamari area of Konduga, Konduga local government area of Borno state on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

According to a report by AFP, the chief security officer of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Bello Danbatta, disclosed that seven other people were injured in the attack.

He said, "Three people were killed in the two attacks and seven others were injured. One of them detonated near a mosque while residents were preparing for the evening prayers and moments later the second one detonated inside a house."

The attack comes barely two weeks after three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed when an elderly Boko Haram terrorist detonated an explosive around a telephone mast in the same Konduga on May 16, 2018.

The man had pretended to be weak and detonated the explosive contained in a bag he was carrying while being searched by the security operatives.

The army has previously warned members of the public to be more vigilant in their activities to not become a victim of Boko Haram's attacks.