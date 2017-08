Cassper breaks it down for his woman his feelings towards the state of their relationship.

Cassper Nyovest lays it down foe love in 'Destiny', featuring Goapele off his third studio album "Thuto".

Cassper recently on social media professed his admiration for Wizkid's exploits and hopes South African rap can touch the world in the same way.

The visual interpretation was directed by Kyle Lewis.