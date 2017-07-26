Home > Movies >

Wonder Woman 2 gets a release date

Warner Bros. has confirmed the much anticipated sequel to the 2017 superhero film, "Wonder Woman."

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman play

(The Verge)

Warner Bros. recently confirmed that a sequel to "Wonder Woman" is in the works.

The announcement was made on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the Comic-Con International.

Warner Bros. Pictures has set the "Wonder Woman 2" release date for December 13, 2019, with Gal Gadot reprising her role as the DC Comics heroine.

Wonder Woman poster play

"Wonder Woman" is currently the third biggest Warner Bros. movie of all time with $780 million at the worldwide box office,  only after "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Directed by Patty Jenkins, whose return to sequel is yet to be confirmed, "Wonder Woman" is also the highest-grossing live action film by a female director.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the titular character in "Wonder Woman 2" play

(Verge )

 

Wonder Woman’s next appearance will be in "Justice League" which debuts on November 17. She would make her return alongside Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman" play

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Other Warner Bros. upcoming films include "Flashpoint," "Suicide Squad 2," "Justice League Dark," "The Batman," "Batgirl," "Green Lantern Corps" and "Shazam."

