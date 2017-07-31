Home > Movies >

Watch teaser for an anthology of three short films "Visions"

Three young filmmakers under the collective "Surreal 16," have released the trailer for their first anthology of short films titled "Visions."

These filmmakers - Abba T Makama, Michael Omonua and C.J Obasi, formed the film collective with the objective of charting an alternative narrative in African filmmaking.

Inspired by the DIY attitude of the French New Wave, Dogme 95 and the mumblecore films, each short film is directed by a member of the collective.

play "Brood" is directed by Michael Omonua, who directed the creative short film, "Born" (Twitter/Surreal16)

 

"Bruja" is directed by C.J Obasi, who helmed "O-Town" and is set to adapt "Hello, Motto," a short film based on the short story by Nnedi Okorafor, which follows the tale of three women with magical wigs.

"Brood" is directed by Michael Omonua, who directed the creative short film, "Born."

"Shaitan" is directed by Abba T. Makama, who helmed the critically acclaimed "Green White Green," which premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

play Bruja is directed by C.J Fiery (Twitter/Surreal16)

 

"Africa has never had a cinema wave, or movement – nothing impactful anyway. Surreal16’s lofty mission is to change this fact," the filmmakers say about their mission.

Based completely on artistic freedom and expression, the collective is designed to create a new kind of Nigerian cinema that is unhinged and unconventional.

The objective of the collective will be achieved by production of films which question the status quo and confront audiences with questions.

There has been no official release dates for these unorthodox project by these filmmakers.

