It's time for a trip down memory lane.

Remember the good old days, when there was local content on television for kids? The days of "Tales By Moonlight."

There were a variety of shows created for kids but "Tales by Moonlight" was and still remain the ultimate 90s kid show.

A 30-minute children's programme that narrated traditional African folklore, it was superior to every other thing on TV, including other favourites like "Speak Out" and "Storyline."

Aimed at really young kids, "Tales by Moonlight" aired every 6:30 PM on Sundays on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Each episode featured a woman narrating different folklore tales to a group of boys and girls seated beneath a tree.

At the end of each episode, the kids shared different lessons which they learned from the stories they have been told. They also got to ask and answer questions.

Every episode usually came to an end with a dancing bout.

The programme which kicked off on TV in 1984, ran into the 90s.

The PVR option wasn't available in those days. Viewers had to be sitting in front of their television at the exact time that it aired.

And just like the kids on the screen, the engaging show had viewers paying rapt attention to the story told by the woman fondly called "aunty" by the kids.

It's 2017, but thoughts of "Tales by Moonlight" is still one that would leave most 80s and 90s kids reminiscing about their childhood.