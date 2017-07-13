Home > Movies >

"Soul Tie" :  Ramsey Nouah, Okawa Shaznay star in new period drama [Photos]

"Soul Tie" Ramsey Nouah, Okawa Shaznay star in new period drama [Photos]

"Soul Tie" is an upcoming 2-cast period drama by Frank Rajah Arase, which features Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shaznay.

  • Published:
Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shazany play

Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shazany

Mary Lazarus 5 things you should know about "Okafor's Law" actress
"Delilah" Watch Okawa Shaznay, Tony Umez, Segun Arinze in season 3 trailer [Video]
Yvonne Okoro 4 best movies of actress
Pulse List 10 highest grossing Nollywood movies of all time
AMVCA 2016 10 things Charles Novia said about 4th edition of movie awards
Pulse List 10 Nigerian shows you should watch this season
Okawa Shaznay Actress talks biggest challenge, getting a good role in Nollywood, upcoming projects
Pulse List 10 ridiculous things about most Nigerian movie awards
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Frank Rajah Arase has released behind the scenes photos from his latest production, “Soul tie."

A 2 cast period drama, "Soul Tie" features which Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shaznay. 

play Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shazany in "Soul Tie"

 

This movie follows the story of a recently married couple  Adeolu (Ramsey Nouah) and Gloria (Okawa Shaznay) with the soul tie theme as its central message.

Set in the late 70s, the movie mirrors the story of a couple who took their marital vows without having full knowledge of each other.

play Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shazany on set of Frank Rajah's "Soul Tie"

 

Nouah is a veteran in the Nigerian film industry who is popular for "76," "Dangerous Twins," "Power of Love" among others.

Okawa is popular for her role in "Iyore," "Delilah" among others.

play Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shazany in "Soul Tie"

 

An official release date is yet to be announced.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid sex...bullet
2 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade talks about chemistry with Wale Ojo and...bullet
3 "Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomibullet

Movies

TV host and actress Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience
"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni is documenting her experience, watch episode 1
Ade Laoye
"Culture Diaries" Wana Udobang features Ade Laoye in episode 1
Cersei and Arya in "Game of Thrones"
"Game of Thrones" 5 things we want to see in season 7
Stay connected, get rewarded
DStv Stay connected, get rewarded