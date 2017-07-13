Frank Rajah Arase has released behind the scenes photos from his latest production, “Soul tie."

A 2 cast period drama, "Soul Tie" features which Ramsey Nouah and Okawa Shaznay.

This movie follows the story of a recently married couple Adeolu (Ramsey Nouah) and Gloria (Okawa Shaznay) with the soul tie theme as its central message.

Set in the late 70s, the movie mirrors the story of a couple who took their marital vows without having full knowledge of each other.

Nouah is a veteran in the Nigerian film industry who is popular for "76," "Dangerous Twins," "Power of Love" among others.

Okawa is popular for her role in "Iyore," "Delilah" among others.

An official release date is yet to be announced.