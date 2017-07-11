Lola Unfiltered: 'Stop asking stupid questions'

On a new episode of “Lola Unfiltered,” Lola Adamson and “Skinny Girl in Transit” actress Abimbola Craig, discuss what it means to be single and successful in Lagos.

They share different situations and struggles faced by women. They also address the different opinions people have about single women who are doing well in their respective fields.

As usual, Lola wants her viewers to share their thoughts on the topic with her.

Lola Unfiltered is a Vlog series where Lola gets to share her opinion on various topics. She talks about anything and everything, except gossip.

From dealing with the drama of life to relationships, sex, personal hygiene for both men and women, what men and women do to annoy each other and so much more.