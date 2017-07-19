Nigerian British actor, John Boyega, has criticized the lack of diversity in "Game of Thrones."

Speaking to GQ, the 25-year-old said he isn't paying money to say a particular race on screen.

'There are no black people on "Game of Thrones," he said. "You don’t see one black person in Lord of the Rings. I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen!'





Describing the decision not to cast black actors as racist, Boyega said, "because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day."

"Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers!'





Contrary to Boyega's claims, the fantasy franchise has featured quite a number of black actors - Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), DeObia Oparei (Areo Hotah), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Lucian Msamati (Salladhor Saan) and Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos).



George R R Martin, novelist and the creator of the franchise, had responded to conversations on the lack of diversity months ago.

According to him, Westeros around 300 AC was nowhere near as diverse as 21st century America.

He also stated that his books have some characters of color who will have larger roles in the next book in the series, Winds Of Winter.

John Boyega will be seen next in the latest Star Wars movie this Christmas, "The Last Jedi."