AMAA 2017: Nkem Owoh receives Lifetime Achievement Award

At the 2017 African Movie Academy Awards, Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh was honoured for his work in the industry with a lifetime achievement award.

The award, which was given to Pete Edochie last year, was presented to Owoh by a member of the AMAA jury, Shaibu Husseini.

Accepting his statuette, Owoh dedicated his award to peacemakers all over the world.

Recalling his attempt at starting an award platform, the actor commended the founder of AMAA, Peace Anyiam Osigwe for her consistency and dedication.

Owoh, who won his first AMAA in 2008, is popular for his roles in movies like "Osuofia in London," "Things Fall Apart," "Onye Eze," "Ukwa" among others.

He will next be seen in the upcoming and anticipated Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, "Lion Heart."