Tinubu Amosun commiserate with Akande over wife’s death

Tinubu Ex-gov, Amosun commiserate with Akande over wife’s death

The APC National Leader condoled with the elder statesman,  saying the death of his wife should be seen as the will of God.

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,  and Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun on Wednesday visited the  Ila-Orangun country home of  Chief Bisi Akande to condole with him  over  the death of his  wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu  arrived Ila-Orangun at exactly 5.40 pm in  a chopper.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State,  was welcomed to  Ila-Oragun by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of  Osun.

The APC National Leader condoled with the elder statesman,  saying the death of his wife should be seen as the will of God.

He told the former Interim National Chairman of the APC that  Omowunmi, his late wife,  lived a fulfilled life  worthy of emulation.

Tinubu said that the deceased was a  God- fearing woman who lived an exemplary life.

Amosun, who  arrived the Ila-Orangun country home of the Akandes at exactly 6.15 pm, also  paid tributes to the late matriarch of the family.

NAN reports that the remains of the deceased were  received by Aregbesola, Ajimobi and Tinubu in Ila-Orangun.

The deceased,  who died on Tuesday evening in Ibadan at  73, would be buried on Thursday in Ila-Orangun.

