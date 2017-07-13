Tinubu Amosun commiserate with Akande over wife’s death

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun on Wednesday visited the Ila-Orangun country home of Chief Bisi Akande to condole with him over the death of his wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu arrived Ila-Orangun at exactly 5.40 pm in a chopper.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, was welcomed to Ila-Oragun by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun.

The APC National Leader condoled with the elder statesman, saying the death of his wife should be seen as the will of God.

He told the former Interim National Chairman of the APC that Omowunmi, his late wife, lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.

Tinubu said that the deceased was a God- fearing woman who lived an exemplary life.

Amosun, who arrived the Ila-Orangun country home of the Akandes at exactly 6.15 pm, also paid tributes to the late matriarch of the family.

NAN reports that the remains of the deceased were received by Aregbesola, Ajimobi and Tinubu in Ila-Orangun.

The deceased, who died on Tuesday evening in Ibadan at 73, would be buried on Thursday in Ila-Orangun.