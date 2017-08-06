Presidency steps down 2 new ICPC board nominees

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, has said that two new ICPC board nominees will be stepping down pending the conclusion of their investigations by the commission.

In a series of tweet, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo's spokesman said the reason for stepping the two new board nominees down is because their nomination presents a conflict.

He wrote: "We are stepping down 2 of the new ICPC board nominees who have ongoing investigation issues with the commission as this presents a conflict."

Akande also said existence of petitions against a nominee shouldn't necessarily disqualify such individuals from being considered for appointments.

"While existence of allegations or petitions against someone should'nt necessarily disqualify them from considerations for appointments, this case presents a peculiarity as we have confirmed that the agency in which they are to serve is indeed investigating the two of them.

"A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up this administration 'll always do the right thing."

Akande, had on Saturday, August 5, 2017, said the allegation of the two nominees under investigation by the same commission, would be thoroughly investigated.