Kidnapped Osun permanent secretary murdered

The permanent secretary of the Osun state's bureau of general services, Olufunke Kolawole, has been murdered by her abductors in Kogi State.

The director of the bureau of communication and strategy in the office of the governor, Semiu Okanlawon made this known on Friday, July 14, 2017.

TheCable reports that Kolawole was killed after being kidnapped along the Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi state on her way to Abuja.

Kolawole's abductors reportedly shot her when the driver of her vehicle was trying to escape.

“We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the state government of Osun on this irreparable loss.

“Details of the burial programme shall be released as soon as they are announced by her family," Okanlawon said.

The Osun state's head of service, Sunday Owoeye, also expressed shock and sadness over the state's loss.

He said: “On behalf of the forum of head of service and permanent secretaries, tutors-general, accountant-general, auditors-general and surveyor-general, and with rude shock and a deep sense of loss, I hereby painfully announce the untimely death of Mrs. OLUFUNKE OLUWAKEMI KOLAWOLE who was brutally attacked by kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 13th July, 2017 for an official assignment.

“Until her death, Mrs. Kolawole was the permanent secretary, bureau of general services, office of the governor, state of Osun.

“The forum commiserates with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the state government of Osun on this irreparable loss.”

On Friday, April 22, 2017, unknown gunmen in Kogi abducted the Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Adebimpe Ogunlumade.