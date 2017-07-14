Home > Local >

Kidnapped Osun permanent secretary murdered

In Kogi Kidnapped Osun permanent secretary murdered

Kolawole was killed after being kidnapped along the Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi state on her way to Abuja.

  • Published:
Mrs Olufunke Kolawole play

Late Mrs Olufunke Kolawole

(TheCable)

In Ogun Gunmen abduct ex-minister, security aide
In Osun Kidnapped Permanent Secretary, others, regain freedom
In Kogi Gunmen kidnap Osun State Permanent Secretary, others
Aregbesola Governor signs executive order on inquest into Adeleke's death
In Osun State govt says it has constructed 1000km of roads
Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly
Aregbesola 'Directors sent on compulsory leave not sacked' - Gov says
Hijab War The end of the School Uniform is here, people
Ooni Of Ife Monarch supports Osun govt’s plans to host 2016 World Tourism Day
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The permanent secretary of the Osun state's bureau of general services, Olufunke Kolawole, has been murdered by her abductors in Kogi State.

The director of the bureau of communication and strategy in the office of the governor, Semiu Okanlawon made this known on Friday, July 14, 2017.

TheCable reports that Kolawole was killed after being kidnapped along the Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi state on her way to Abuja.

Kolawole's abductors reportedly shot her when the driver of her vehicle was trying to escape.

We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the state government of Osun on this irreparable loss.

Details of the burial programme shall be released as soon as they are announced by her family," Okanlawon said.

The Osun state's head of service, Sunday Owoeye, also expressed shock and sadness over the state's loss.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kidnap Osun State Permanent Secretary, others

He said: “On behalf of the forum of head of service and permanent secretaries, tutors-general, accountant-general, auditors-general and surveyor-general, and with rude shock and a deep sense of loss, I hereby painfully announce the untimely death of Mrs. OLUFUNKE OLUWAKEMI KOLAWOLE who was brutally attacked by kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 13th July, 2017 for an official assignment.

“Until her death, Mrs. Kolawole was the permanent secretary, bureau of general services, office of the governor, state of Osun.

“The forum commiserates with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the state government of Osun on this irreparable loss.”

On Friday, April 22, 2017, unknown gunmen in Kogi abducted the Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Adebimpe Ogunlumade.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with...bullet
2 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in terrible...bullet
3 Osinbajo, Buhari The London conversation that didn't happenbullet

Local

Speaker Yakubu Dogara
House of Rep Sokoto loses Reps member
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Anti-graft agency quizzes 24 suspected oil thieves
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari ‘President’s version of YouWiN is a scam’, awardees tell Pulse
Usman Yusuf
Usman Yusuf Embattled NHIS boss reportedly disobey suspension order