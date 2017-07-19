Home > Local >

Gov Ahmed releases over NN312M to pay salary arrears

Paris Club Refund Gov Ahmed releases over N312M to pay salary arrears

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed play

Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

(theeagleonline)

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has again approved the release of N312, 191, 101.71 to tertiary institutions in the state to clear salary arrears.

This is coming following the release of N1billion to Local Government Councils in the state after the state received the Paris Club loan refund of N5.1billion.

In a recent statement, the state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu said the beneficiary institutions are Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State College of Education, Oro, Kwara State College of Education (Special), Lafiagi, College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, Kwara State School of Midwifery, Ilorin and Oke-ode as well as Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

Banu also said the payment includes N126, 938, 104 as the 6th instalment of the state government’s intervention for tertiary institutions in the state.

The state government's intervention fund for tertiary institutions was approved by Governor Ahmed in 2016 as a palliative.

Banu further said the balance of N185, 252, 996 represents the third quarterly payment of subvention to the institutions, stressing that the final instalment of N378,426,018 will be paid as additional funds become available.

He also clarified that the N312.1millon will go towards paying salary arrears accrued at the tertiary institutions due to drop in allocations in 2016 as the institutions are currently up to date in the payment of monthly salaries.

It was also disclosed that additional releases from the N5.1b Paris Club receipt will be announced in the coming days to clear subvention arrears to government agencies as well as pension and gratuity arrears at the state level as appropriate.

