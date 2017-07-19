Home > Local >

Abdulfatah Ahmed releases N1b to Kwara local govts

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor releases N1b to local govts for salary arrears

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, made the announcement in a statement released in Ilorin.

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the release of N1b to local government councils in the state to offset part of their salary arrears.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who made the announcement in a statement released in Ilorin, said the N1 billion is part of the N5.1 billion received by the state government as its share of the Paris Club refunds from the Federal Government this week.

Banu said the N5.1b received by the state government is 12.5 per cent lower than the amount it was expecting from the federal government.

The Commissioner said the balance of the refund will be utilized for projects and programs designed to enhance the welfare and security of all citizens and residents of Kwara State.

