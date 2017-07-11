Home > Local >

Buhari disappointed us, Abuja natives cry out

Buhari President 'disappointed us,' says Abuja Natives

Abuja natives are not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abuja natives protest naked at National Assembly play

Abuja natives protest naked at National Assembly

(Pulse)

Men's Roundtable Ayo Fayose: Is it not time to listen to this enfant terrible?
Politics President Buhari’s undisclosed health situation may result in another Mutharika’s scenario
Buhari 'Declare President incapable of performing his duties,' Fayose tells FEC
Aisha Buhari First lady says, 'The Hyenas and the Jackals will soon be sent out'
Osun West By-Election 5 reasons why APC lost to PDP
Buhari President is holding the country to ransom
Obasanjo OBJ is the best President Nigeria ever had –Afe Babalola
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The natives of Abuja have expressed their disappointment in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, the assistant coordinator, Coalition of FCT Indigenous Groups Association, Comrade Ezekiel Dalhatu said President Buhari's government failed to keep its promise of appointing an Abuja native as a minister.

Comrade Ezekiel Dalhatu  play

Comrade Ezekiel Dalhatu 

(Facebook)

“Abuja natives are disappointed in the government of General Muhammadu Buhari,” Dalhatu said.

“President Buhari promised and assured us that for the first time, an Abuja native would be made minister to represent us at the Federal Executive Council. We wanted to stage a protest when names of ministerial nominees were announced by our stakeholders said we should hold on that Buhari would keep his word.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been on medical leave in London since the beginning of May play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been on medical leave in London since the beginning of May

(AFP/File)

 

ALSO READ: Abuja natives protest 'naked' at National Assembly

“Buhari promised that ‘we (FCT natives) shall be shortlisted.’  Our Senator (Philip Aduda) raised a point of order that the list would not be considered until a native is shortlisted. We wrote to the presidency and the National Assembly, we protested and in the end, nobody from the FCT was short listed,” he added.

Dalhatu described that the marginalization of Abuja natives as a ‘ticking-time bomb’ capable of consuming the nation.

“This agitation will continue but in a peaceful manner but you cannot preempt the future. This issue is a ticking time-bomb that when it explodes, it will consume all of us.

“If our forefathers did nothing about it, you cannot predict this generation and the ones to come because they won’t take it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Original Inhabitants Development Association (OIDA) has said that they would seek independent status from the northern and southern groups if the Nigerian federation is dissolved.

Abuja natives during a protest play

Abuja natives during a protest

(Shagari Sambo)

 

The group said they will seek an independent status by calling on the United Nations to govern the 8,000sq kilometres territory through a transitional arrangement until it can become an autonomous city-state with socio-political and economic sovereignty.

While canvassing support for the federal government, the group called for more devolution of powers to FCT and state governments to ensure grass root development.

Image
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo (R) with Plateau State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Solomon Olasupo (L) when the Vice President departs Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos on Sunday for Abuja (7/5/17). With him are other Security Chiefs. 02480/7/5/2017/Sunday Adah/TA/NAN 
  • Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau receiving a birthday card from his Executive Assistant on Efficiency, Dr. Regina Soemlat (L), during his 54th birthday celebration in Jos. 02481/7/5/2017/Sunday Adah/TA/NAN 
  • Mrs Aisha Buhari (R), presenting a Certificate to a beneficiary of her Skill Acquisition Programme in Kano. 02482/7/5/2017/Ahmed Ubandoma/TA/NAN 
  • Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (L), wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo (M) and the Wife of the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Hafsat Ganduje, inspecting the materials made by Students of the Skill Acquisition Programme, sponsored by the president’s wife in Kano. 02483/7/5/2017/Ahmed Ubandoma/TA/NAN 
  • Awardees of 2016/2017 University of Ife Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) during 2017 National Reunion Conference in Ile-Ife. 02485/7/5/2017/ Jumoke Elusogbon/TA/NAN  
  • Cross Section of Angas Dancers performing during the inauguration of Constituency Roads Projects by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Speaker Yakubu Dogara at Dass LGA of Bauchi State. 02486/7/5/2017/ Deji Yake/TA/NAN 
  • An Accident scene along Bayara Road, Dass LGA, Bauchi State. 02487/7/5/2017/ Deji Yake/TA/NAN 
  • Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Yari (R), presenting a cheque of N1 million to the Secretary of the State Chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Mannir Bature (L) on behalf of NMA to support free drugs vaccination for meningitis prevention in Gusau on Sunday (7/5/17). With them is the Founder of Himma Community Health Circle (H-COHEC), an NGO, Zainab Yari (2nd R) and officials of the NGO 02488/7/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/TA/NAN 
  • King Job Williams Okuruket Nnabiget XIV, Okan-Ama Ngo of Ngo Land (L), Conferring a Chieftaincy title on Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State during the Grand Reception and Thanksgiving Service for recognized First Class Chief, King Job Williams in PortHarcourt. 02484/7/5/2017/ Chidi Ohalete/TA/NAN 
  • Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Yari (R), presenting a cheque of N1 million to the Secretary of the State Chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Mannir Bature (L) on behalf of NMA to support free drugs vaccination for meningitis prevention in Gusau on Sunday (7/5/17). With them is the Founder of Himma Community Health Circle (H-COHEC), an NGO, Zainab Yari (2nd R) and officials of the NGO 02488/7/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/TA/NAN 
  • Secretary of the Zamfara State Chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Mannir Bature (L), administering free meningitis preventive drugs to pupils of Almajiri School at Gangaren Kwata Area in Gusau on Sunday (7/5/17). 02489/ 7/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/TA/NAN 
  • From left: President, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Prof. Ademola Abayomi-Olaitan (R); Member, International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Prof. Javier Gonzalez-Lagunas (2nd R); President of the Association, Prof. Julio Acero, (M) and other Members of the Association: Prof. Kenichi Kurita (2nd L) and Prof. Michael Miloro (L), during the conferment of Distinguished Service Award in recognition of their sterling contributions to the profession at the Bi-Annual International Conference of Oral and maxillofacial Surgeons in Hong Kong. 02490/7/5/2017/Favour Chidinma/NAN 
  • From left: Lay President, Diocese of Nyanya, Methodist church of Nigeria, Mr Eriba Eriba; Archbishop, Methodist Arcdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Oche Job; Bishop, Methodist Diocese of Nyanya, Rev. Samuel Nortey; Bishop of Kubwa, Rev. Ogan Igwe; Synod Secretary, Christ Methodist Cathedral, Nyanya, Rev. Noble Kalu during the 7th Annual Synod of the Diocese of Nyanya, Methodist Church Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday (7/5/17). 02491/7/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Communication, Mr Adebayo Shittu; President, Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alh. Sakariyau Babalola and Chairman, MUSWEN Board, Prince Bola Ajibola during the 3rd General Assembly of MUSWEN in Ibadan on Sunday (7/5/17). 02492/7/5/2017/Dare Adeogodiran/TA/NAN 
  • From left: Gov. Okeze Ikpazu of, Abia; his Deputy, Mr Eze Madumere; Gov. Ifeanyi ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, addresing Journalists after the South-East Governors' Forum in Enugu on Sunday (07/05/17). 02493/7/5/2017/Michael Agada/TA/NAN 
  • From left: Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Jummai Al-Hassan, brief State House correspondents after the meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with released 82 Chibok School Girls at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday (7/5/17). 02494/7/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina (L), briefing State House correspondents after the meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with released 82 Chibok School Girls at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday (7/5/17). 02495/7/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the released 82 Chibok School Girls during their visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday (7/5/17). With him are the Chief of Staff to the Pfresident, Lahaji Abba Kyari and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. 02496/7/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and other officials in a group photograph with the released 82 Chibok School Girls during their visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday (7/5/17). 02497/7/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
2 Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senatorbullet
3 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet

Local

Chambers of the Nigerian House of Representatives.
CRK House of Reps keeps religious subject independent
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Gov tasks media houses on unity, national cohesion
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Akinwunmi Ambode Gov inaugurates Herbert Macaulay e-Library, Yaba
Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Police Force I.G claims N1.13trn needed annually to run