Um, apparently Brie Larson can deadlift 215 pounds after training for 'Captain Marvel'

ICYMI, Brie Larson is going to be the title character in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

And, if the trailer is any indication, she’s going to be a total badass in it.

Now, Brie is opening up about how she trained for the role, and she had to dig deep. “I will say that I learned that I’m much stronger than I realize in playing [Captain Marvel],” she recently told Variety.

Brie says she trained for nine months to build up her physical strength before filming even began-and she’s a total powerhouse at the gym now. “My highest right now is 215 pounds in deadlifts, 400 pound hip thrusts,” she says. Um, wow.

Brie has shared a few videos of her amazing strength on Instagram, and she makes it look super easy:

335/350/400 byeeeeeee A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Apr 8, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

ONE MILLION FOLLOWERS?! A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on May 4, 2018 at 7:38am PDT

While Brie clearly goes hard at the gym, don’t expect her to turn into a total meathead. “Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself,” she says.

“A lot of my life recently has felt like it’s happening to somebody else. I think part of it is a defense mechanism. It feels better to kind of continue to have my own understanding of myself, rather than one that was put on me by the outside world.”

Captain Marvel started in development in 2013, and production started earlier this year, Variety reports. And Brie says it’s definitely been a journey. “Going through a movie that requires so much and takes this long, I’m realizing I’m way stronger than I knew,” she says. Apparently, that's mentally and physically.