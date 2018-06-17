Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Um, apparently Brie Larson can deadlift 215 pounds after training

Fitness Um, apparently Brie Larson can deadlift 215 pounds after training for 'Captain Marvel'

Now, Brie is opening up about how she trained for the role, and she had to dig deep.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Um, apparently Brie Larson can deadlift 215 pounds after training for 'Captain Marvel' play

Um, apparently Brie Larson can deadlift 215 pounds after training for 'Captain Marvel'

(GETTY IMAGESCHRISTOPHER POLK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

ICYMI, Brie Larson is going to be the title character in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

And, if the trailer is any indication, she’s going to be a total badass in it.

Now, Brie is opening up about how she trained for the role, and she had to dig deep. “I will say that I learned that I’m much stronger than I realize in playing [Captain Marvel],” she recently told Variety.

 

Brie says she trained for nine months to build up her physical strength before filming even began-and she’s a total powerhouse at the gym now. “My highest right now is 215 pounds in deadlifts, 400 pound hip thrusts,” she says. Um, wow.

Brie has shared a few videos of her amazing strength on Instagram, and she makes it look super easy:

9 months of training really does some stuff to your body #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

335/350/400 byeeeeeee

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

 

ONE MILLION FOLLOWERS?!

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

 

While Brie clearly goes hard at the gym, don’t expect her to turn into a total meathead. “Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself,” she says.

“A lot of my life recently has felt like it’s happening to somebody else. I think part of it is a defense mechanism. It feels better to kind of continue to have my own understanding of myself, rather than one that was put on me by the outside world.”

Getting stronger is a process I#emo#4oCZ##m committed to showing up for everyday.

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

 

Captain Marvel started in development in 2013, and production started earlier this year, Variety reports. And Brie says it’s definitely been a journey. “Going through a movie that requires so much and takes this long, I’m realizing I’m way stronger than I knew,” she says. Apparently, that's mentally and physically.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships The 10 best sex positions to stimulate your clitbullet
2 Odd Enough Jada Pinkett-Smith says her grandma taught her about...bullet
3 Girl Smarts Your NO-B.S. Guide to your vagina and everything around itbullet

Related Articles

Tech The 5 confirmed Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Tech Where the Marvel Cinematic Universe can go after 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Tech The 100 best movies on Hulu right now
Tech What you need to know about Captain Marvel, who will play a big role in the next 'Avengers' movie
Tech The 11 biggest 'Infinity War' questions that 'Avengers 4' must answer
Tech All the Marvel Cinematic Universe details you need to remember before seeing 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Tech 12 things we're excited to see in 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Tech The 50 best actors working today, from box-office titans to essential scene-stealers
Tech Casey Affleck, previously accused of sexual harassment, isn't presenting the best actress award at the 2018 Oscars

Women's Health

The 7 best things to order at Chick-Fil-A, according to nutritionists
Girl Smarts The 7 best things to order at Chick-Fil-A, according to nutritionists
Jennifer Garner's secret to never missing a workout is smart AF
Girl Smarts Jennifer Garner's secret to never missing a workout is smart AF
'I lost 50 pounds, even though I hate the gym'
Fitness 'I lost 50 pounds, even though I hate the gym'
Jillian Michaels announced she's no longer engaged to long-time fiancé Heidi Rhoades
Relationship Talk Jillian Michaels announced she's no longer engaged to long-time fiancé Heidi Rhoades