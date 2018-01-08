Fitness :  What it really means to 'zip up your abs' during core work

news

Engaging your core is a must during any activity, but it may be hard to understand how to do it from certain instructions.

To get the lowdown on what common core instructions actually mean, we chatted with Socanomics founder and former Women's Health Next Fitness Star Selena Watkins.

If "Pull your belly button toward your spine" causes you to suck in, or "Brace your stomach like someone is going to punch you" leads you to hold your breath, Watkins advises trying this one instead: "Think of your core as a suit of armor, and imagine pulling a zipper straight up the middle, like you're knitting yourself up from your lower abs to the top of your rib cage."

When you activate your core without sacrificing form or breathing, you can perform any activity—lifting, running, dancing—with more power.