Super Eagles squad look dapper in wool David Bowler suits

The Super Eagles are continuing their style streak and as a nation, we are showing that we don't carry last when it comes to packagaing. The next fashion feat comes from the official suits that the Super Eagles will be wearing to Russia. The squad look dapper in their wool David Bowler suits.

The Nigerian Super Eagles will be arriving in Russia in 100% wool suits designed by popular menswear designer David Bowler.

Bowler, a Covenant University graduate, has been a long-term client of the Nigerian team and has worked with them in the past.

He designed the 2016 Rio Olympics outfits and was the designer behind the 2014 World Cup outfits in Brazil too. These well tailored, high-quality suits look perfect on the toned athletes and will surely have thee squad looking like a force to be reckoned with.

The Russia 2018 World Cup is just around the corner and so is the release of the official Nigeria jersey. The jersey caused quite a stir when it was originally unveiled in February and though many have imitated it, nothing comes near the original. Now, The Nike have unveiled the Super Eagles campaign and it is mind-blowing.

It's official, the Nigeria Super Eagles kit is a huge hit . Out of the 20 jerseys that have been revealed, it has already been ranked the best jersey by 'Mirror Football'.

The Nigeria 2018 World Cup home kit introduces an exciting, dynamic and stand-out design to balance out the relatively understated away jersey which is a plain forest green colour with lighter accents. The Nigeria 2018 home jersey combines bright green, white and black in a chevron print infused design.

The kit is 'audacious, fast, fun and stylish', as described by Nike on their official press release. The home kit is reminiscent the famous ’94 strip (which was also the first year Nigeria qualified for the World Cup) and overall, the kit is bound to be one of the most eye-catching at this summer's tournament.

The campaign stars Nike Ambassador Grace Ladoja alongside Wizkid, Not3s, Super EagleAlex Iwobi, Julie Adenuga, Yagazie Emezi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.