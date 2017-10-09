Osas Ighodaro :  See actor's Andrea Iyamah, DNA by Iconic Invanity looks at EMLN 2017

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Osas Ighodaro no doubt threw it down stylish in Andrea Iyamah and DNA by Iconic Invanity as co-host for Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017.

  Published:
Osas Ighodaro no doubt threw it down stylish as co-host for Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 held on 8th October at Eko Hotel & Suites.

The Nollywood actor and mum of one chose eye catching looks for her hosting duties. She chose bold looks by DNA by Iconic Invanity and Andrea Iyamah. Both looks featured a heavy dose of white statement with a form fit.

play Osas Ighodaro in DNA by Iconic Invanity

 

The piece from DNA by Iconic Invanity was her first look for the night; the fierce long sleeved short dress featuring an intricately laid out colour trio; white, red and black showed off her figure. She paired the look with strappy sandals and red tassel earrings with her hair laid in a centrepart complete with a sultry smokey eye and nude lips.

play Osas Ighodaro in Andrea Iyamah

 

For the second look she chose a 2-piece featuring a bardot crop top over matching skirt featuring bold details. She paired the look with the same strappy heels and diamante encrusted earrings.

What do you think of her looks for the night?

Credits:

Make Up: Dorcas For Maybelline

Hair: @sylviahair, Styled by @jordanolucuts

Styled by: @s.b.youme

Outfit: @dna_byiconicinvanity / @andreaiyamah

