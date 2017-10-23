Erotic: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Pt 12]

Truth be told Ngozi hadn't even realised she was doing it. On the bus ride home she seriously contemplated booking an appointment with a sex therapist. If her libido was now affecting her work then something had to be done.

It wasn't healthy, she wanted to be normal like her other friends. Did she really did need help?

Her boss didn't take the news of her complete failure well. Ngozi couldn't help thinking he would be a lot angrier if that her client’s bad-tempered wife complained to him about why she had to drag her husband away from meeting.

"I put my hope on you today Ngozi. Our sales aren't good as of late."

"Sorry sir. I'll complete on the next one."

"Yeah but the next one won't be seeking to buy houses in the 7 to 10 million naira bracket most likely. That was a big fish you just slipped. I trusted you because you are normally so reliable with these types."

"I'm really sorry..." Her boss turned and left, shaking his head as he went. Ngozi wasn't used to being scolded and she felt a wave of emotion wash over her. Her bottom lip began to tremble and she had to try hard to stop herself from crying.

It soon passed, but her mood stayed sour. She sulked at her desk until lunchtime, unable to focus on anything. Deep down she knew there was only one way this bad day was going to get any brighter, but how could she get what she needed? And with who?

As she ate her meat pie a thought occurred to her. If Emeka was out of the question for the time being and she wasn't prepared to sleep with any of her work colleagues, then that just left one man in the area who she was sure would be eager to fulfil her every depraved desire.

That man was Emeka's boss, Gbenga. There was something about his authoritarian behaviour that really turned her on. The way he had grabbed her and forcefully fucked her throat on their first meeting.

Yes, he might well be up to the job. Besides he had already offered to show her around his office sometime this week. If anything it was all too easy. Surely she could turn the tables and use him to get what she needed this time.

Had it really come to this though? Was she honestly considering going to her boyfriend's place of work, while he was away on business, just to satisfy her immoral carnal cravings? Ngozi already knew the answer.

After debating it a while longer, she eventually formed a plan and summoned up the courage to call Emeka's work number. A female voice answered the phone. "Access Digital Plc. , how may I direct your call?"

"Hello? could I speak to Mr. Gbenga please?." Ngozi's heart was beginning to beat rapidly. This was so wrong of her, but that was what made it such a huge turn on.

"Can I ask who's calling?"

"Yes my name is... Sarah Okeke. He called me earlier about a job opportunity and I'm just responding to his call." She didn't want to use her real name, plus there was something more illicit and fun about creating a fake identity.

"Hang on one moment, I'll just check if he is available." There was a long pause before the woman's voice returned.

"I'm sorry miss but Mr. Gbenga doesn't recall speaking to a Sarah Okeke about any job opportunities."

Ngozi's heart skipped a beat, she had to think on her feet.

"That's strange I had a long conversation with him on Friday evening. He said I should call him again in the week to discuss a meeting."

"I can try him again if you like?" Came the woman's timid reply. Ngozi assumed that he was the sort of boss who didn't like to be fooled with, this woman sounded like she was scared of interrupting him again.

"Yes please if you don't mind."

"Hold please." This time the wait wasn't half as long.

"I'm patching you through."

"Thank you." Ngozi knew that mentioning Friday evening must have peaked his interest.

"Hello?" Came the stern male voice from the other end of the line.

"Hi there." Butterflies filled Ngozi's stomach.

"Who is this?" His tone was curious now. He hoped he knew who it was.

"You said you would show me around your office sometime this week. I would like to accept your offer."

"Ngozi? Is that you?" His voice changed to an excited whisper.

"Are you free this evening? 7 o'clock shall we say?"

"Seriously? Oh ...um...ok we could do it by 7. I'll have to move a few things around...but...but yes absolutely I would love to...show you around."

"Excellent. See you later then." She sounded the words to the phone. Then she ended the call before he could even say his goodbyes.

Gbenga sat there in stunned silence staring at the clock on the wall. Good Lord! Was that really Ngozi? My god, was she really going to come by? Or was she just teasing him as a punishment for what he did the other night?

He quickly came to the conclusion that the latter was the most likely scenario, but he still kept looking at the clock every other minute or so throughout the day, willing it to speed up.

It was five minutes to six when Ngozi arrived at the Access digital plc building. She had taken a taxi there, not wanting to risk another eventful bus journey.

With a feeling of nervous excitement, she confidently walked across the impressive marble hall to the reception desk.

"Hi, I’m Sarah Okeke. I have a 6 o'clock meeting with Mr Gbenga."

"Certainly Miss Okeke. Just head over to the elevator, his office is on the top floor. I'll let him know you've arrived." Ngozi was sure this was the same woman she had spoken to earlier. She was petite but rather average looking.

Even she couldn't resist checking out Ngozi's incredible ass and breasts with envious awe, as she walked away towards the elevator.