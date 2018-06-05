news

One Rukkaya Warda has been arrested and arraigned before a Shuwa Magistrate court for burning the hand of her five-year-old daughter , Godiya, over a missing N170 in Madagali, Adamawa State.

Punch reports that the case was reported to the Community Response Network in the area led by the District Head of Duhu, Mohammed Sanusi by neighbours who say that the victims sustained third-degree burns .

Sanusi reportedly handed Rukkaya over to police officers after she confessed to setting Godiya's hand on fire over the meagre sum that was later found with the victim.

The court ordered that Rukkaya is remanded in prison custody for her crime.

Meanwhile, Godiya is now in the custody of Adamawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Cases of child abuse is gradually growing with alarming proportions as even parents who gave birth to these kids end up being their tormentors.

Another of such cases was recorded at the Nigeria Airforce Medical Center, Ikeja, Lagos State, when two children were rushed there after being brutalized by their father and guardian.

This is what an On Air Personality, Micah Aruocha aka MC Ice Water, posted on his Facebook wall on the incident:

"So I was just hanging around to settle some bills (mumsie came to rest a bit) at the Nigeria Airforce Medical Center, and my colleague, Lolade Keisha aka Slimmytee, who stays at the base, decided to come give me moral support and here comes these kids with a man towing along, known to be a neighbour, Hon Olalekan.

And Slimytee's journalistic instincts swings into action thereby gingering mine into taking pictures while she goes about getting all the facts."

"The gist is this.

The man who did such to these kids - the boy - Ibrahim Azeez (14) and the girl - Shukara Azeez (15), is actually the boy's father and an uncle to the girl.

He's an Okada (Commercial motorcyclist) rider and practically more of a thug (according to the good neighbour). He lives at 7, Dele Obilade close, Mafoluku, Oshodi, and has already been handed over to the policemen on duty at Shogunle Police Post.

The children said they were asleep, when their Dad - Mr Azeez, came in and started using various objects on them and of course, the resultant effect is the pictures you have here.

Asked after their mummy and they said she doesn't stay with them anymore and of course, they are used to this type of beating even though this is the most fatal of all in the series of such.

This is hoping Human Rights Activists won't allow this man go unpunished as the police men might want to handle this with kids gloves.

The good neighbour who brought them down and also took care of their bills can be reached via 08023458248 - Hon Olalekan."