Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman arrested for setting 5-yr-old daughter's hand on fire over N170

Poverty Na Bastard Mum sets 5-yr-old daughter's hand on fire over N170

Sanusi reportedly handed Rukkaya over to police officers after she confessed to setting Godiya's hand on fire over the meagre sum that was later found with the victim.

  • Published:
Rukkaya Warda and 5-year-old Godiya play

Rukkaya Warda and 5-year-old Godiya

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One Rukkaya Warda has been arrested and arraigned before a Shuwa Magistrate court for burning the hand of her five-year-old daughter, Godiya, over a missing N170 in Madagali, Adamawa State.

Punch reports that the case was reported to the Community Response Network in the area led by the District Head of Duhu, Mohammed Sanusi by neighbours who say that the victims sustained third-degree burns.

ALSO READ: Father brutalises 8-yr-old son, fractures leg, hand

Sanusi reportedly handed Rukkaya over to police officers after she confessed to setting Godiya's hand on fire over the meagre sum that was later found with the victim.

The court ordered that Rukkaya is remanded in prison custody for her crime.

Meanwhile, Godiya is now in the custody of Adamawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

See what a father did to his own children

Cases of child abuse is gradually growing with alarming proportions as even parents who gave birth to these kids end up being their tormentors.

Another of such cases was recorded at the Nigeria Airforce Medical Center, Ikeja, Lagos State, when two children were rushed there after being brutalized by their father and guardian.

The brutalized kids, Ibrahim Azeez and Shukura Azeez play

The brutalized kids, Ibrahim Azeez and Shukura Azeez

(MC Ice Media)

 

This is what an On Air Personality, Micah Aruocha aka MC Ice Water, posted on his Facebook wall on the incident:

"So I was just hanging around to settle some bills (mumsie came to rest a bit) at the Nigeria Airforce Medical Center, and my colleague, Lolade Keisha aka Slimmytee, who stays at the base, decided to come give me moral support and here comes these kids with a man towing along, known to be a neighbour, Hon Olalekan.

play

 

And Slimytee's journalistic instincts swings into action thereby gingering mine into taking pictures while she goes about getting all the facts."

Read: "Child Abuse: Father brutalises son for allegedly stealing N100"

"The gist is this.

The man who did such to these kids - the boy - Ibrahim Azeez (14) and the girl - Shukara Azeez (15), is actually the boy's father and an uncle to the girl.

play

 

He's an Okada (Commercial motorcyclist) rider and practically more of a thug (according to the good neighbour). He lives at 7, Dele Obilade close, Mafoluku, Oshodi, and has already been handed over to the policemen on duty at Shogunle Police Post.

The children said they were asleep, when their Dad - Mr Azeez, came in and started using various objects on them and of course, the resultant effect is the pictures you have here.

play

 

Asked after their mummy and they said she doesn't stay with them anymore and of course, they are used to this type of beating even though this is the most fatal of all in the series of such.

This is hoping Human Rights Activists won't allow this man go unpunished as the police men might want to handle this with kids gloves.

The good neighbour who brought them down and also took care of their bills can be reached via 08023458248 - Hon Olalekan."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Sex Ban Minister bans doggy style because of health concernsbullet
2 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
3 In Benin Shock as money mysteriously drops from young man's bodybullet

Related Articles

Learning Hard Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book
Destructive Mission Sex worker puts baby at risk just to punish all men
Final Scores Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands
Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-old
Crucify Her 45-yr-old woman in soup for maltreating 'wizard' nephew
Taboo Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta
Costly Error Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder
In Lagos Police to charge mother for allegedly abusing daughter with hot iron
Dear Mother Woman arrested after burning daughter with pressing iron
Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex

Metro

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
End Of The Road Pickpockets get a taste of jungle justice
The suspect, Abiodun Idowu and the deceased, Abimbola Hamzat
Konji Wahala Man who killed colleague during attempt to rape her, attempts suicide
Trophy Lager Join beer brand to raise the world's biggest trophy
Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex