Thieves robbed of N500k loot by deadlier robbery gang

Thieves robbed of N500k loot by deadlier robbery gang

According to the reports, all five suspects are currently being interrogated at the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The robbery suspects play

The robbery suspects

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, have arrested two men after allegedly robbing unsuspecting bank customers of N500,000.

But in a shocking twist of events, the robbers were reportedly robbed of their loot by an even deadlier gang.

Instablog9ja reports that the victims had gone to withdraw money from a commercial bank in Agbara, Ogun State when they ran into the suspects identified as  Lateef and 20-year old Benjamin Oforitse.

The other three suspects arrested in connection with the robbery and recovered gun were Yusuf Owoyele, 34, Tunde Owoyele, 23 and Itunu Abisoye, 22.

Lateef is reported to have worked with several robbery gangs whose members have mostly been killed.

Notorious female armed robbery gang leader arrested in Ondo

Operatives of the Lagos State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have arrested a 24-year-old female armed robbery gang leader who had been on the wanted list of the command for many months.

National Daily reports that the mother of two, Toyin Ogboshabi, who resides at the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State, was tracked and arrested in a hotel in Ondo State following an intensive intelligence gathering by the SARS team led by the OC SARS, CSP Umar Paiko.

It was gathered that Oggoshabi also known as Big Mama in the underworld, had gone to the hotel to meet with some of her gang members and unknown to her, she was being trailed by the SARS operatives.

Police sources at the State Command Headquarters in Ikeja narrated that there was jubilation when the suspect was brought to Lagos after her arrest and that she has started making a confessional statement.

In her statement to the police, Ogboshabi reportedly confessed that though she was once an armed robber and participated in several robbery operations with her gang, she had repented and left the gang.

She was quoted as saying that her decision to quit the gang was when she started dating a senior police officer who got to know she was a robber and she confessed to him.

She said the senior officer discouraged and gave her some money which she added to the ones she realized from robbery and opened a supermarket which had been her source of income and for the training of her two children.

“I accept that I was once an armed robber. But I have repented. I am no longer an armed robber. I am in love with a senior police officer who changed my life when I told him I used to be a member of a notorious gang.

He discouraged me and set up a business for me which I am using to take care of myself and my children," she reportedly said.

Ogboshabi arrest, according to the police, came following the arrest of one of her gang members by SARS who named her as their leader.

The arrested suspect allegedly informed the police where Ogboshabi resides in Ibadan and about her supermarket.

