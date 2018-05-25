Police arraign 2 men in court for allegedly stealing TV set

news

The police, on Friday, arraigned Kadiri Samuel and Obogor Paul, at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a television set and car key.

Samuel resides at Mpape Abuja while Paul resides at Gauraka Kaduna Road in Niger; both of them are standing trial on a two-count charge of house breaking and theft.

The prosecutor, Ifeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Inoma Douglas of Jabi Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja on May 18.

The complainant alleged that on the same date, the defendant broke into her house through the window and stole her Samsung Television set valued N450, 000 and her car key.

She said the offences contravened Sections 346 and 288 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendants, denied committing the offences levelled against them.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted them bail in the sum of N50, 000, and one surety each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must present utility bill and adjourned the case until July 4 for hearing.