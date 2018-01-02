Home > Gist > Metro >

Olufemi Oluwajobi buried amidst tears

Family members, friends, colleagues and other sympathisers gathered at the cemetery for the burial of the Ibadan based radio presenter and broadcaster.

Olufemi Oluwajobi was buried today, January 2, 2018, amidst tears at the Sango cemetery in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Family members, friends, colleagues and other sympathisers gathered at the cemetery for the burial of the Ibadan based radio presenter and broadcaster who was hit by a yet to be identified driver on Sunday, December 31.

Daily Post reports that Olufemi, until his death a newscaster with the Ibadan based radio station owned by the popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele, Fresh FM.

Fondly known as Radio MD (music dynamite), the deceased Olufemi was said to be on his way to join some friends at Palms Mall, venue of Ibadan Countdown when he was hit by a drunk and reckless driver at the Challenge area of Ibadan, a few minutes away from his office.

According to the reports, he was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Mr Yinka Ayefele was amongst the many people who were present at the burial, including some staff of the radio station and some media practitioners.

The deceased was described as a hardworking gentleman who took his job seriously.

May his soul rest in peace.

