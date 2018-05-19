Home > Gist > Metro >

Media personality's wife predicted prince Harry's wedding suit

Royal Wedding Media personality wedded wife in blue version of Prince Harry's suit in 2014

  • Published:
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot play

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

(The Telegraph UK)
Ohimai Godwin, a media personality, has revealed that he wedded his designer wife in 2014, with the blue version of Prince Harry's suit.

As you well know, Prince Harry wedded Meghan Markle in a historic event today, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

ALSO READ: All the pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials [Gallery]

And yes, we also find it freakish that Godwin's wife, who he says designed his suit, unknowingly predicted Prince Harry's suit for one of the most historic weddings of all time.

 

The media personality took to Twitter to share the exciting if slightly strange news.

We can only imagine that this would boost business for the innovative designer with grand tastes.

Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding

Reverend Michael Curry has quickly become an Internet sensation since officiating the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Described as a "stunning preacher" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Curry delivered an inspiring address during the historical wedding.

Bishop Michael Curry play

Bishop Michael Curry

(standard)

 

The London Standard reports that the priest quoted Martin Luther King during the address while speaking about the power of love.

Even Twitter users who were following the proceedings were quick to note that Bishop Curry seemed to have unnerved Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall.

One user shared a picture of Zara, with the caption, "the priest has her shook".

 

At this point, you might be wondering who Bishop Michael Curry is.

Bishop Michael Curry was born in 1953, in Chicago, but grew up in Buffalo, New York, America.

ALSO READ5 key moments from the event

Aged 65-year-old, Bishop Curry was ordained as a deacon in June 1978 and then moved on to become a priest six months later.

According to the reports, Bishop Curry became the first presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church in 2015.

WATCH LIVE: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
