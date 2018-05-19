All the pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials

news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tied the knot. Yipee!

The royal couple whose engagement and love story have gotten us all hooked since November 2017 have now become husband and wife in a ceremony that is both beautiful and remarkable as anything you've ever seen.

Our report here documents the ceremony and all the beautiful moments.

But her, what are moments without pictures, right?!

There are certainly loads of them coming from the ceremony which is ongoing at the time of this story - and you catch as many beautiful ones of them as you can in our gallery above!