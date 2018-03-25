Groom-to-be killed in car crash 6 days to wedding day

news

A Nigerian man has been killed in an auto crash while on his way to prepare for his wedding this Saturday.

The shocking tale along with a photocollage of pre-wedding photos, was shared by a friend of the devastated bride, on social media.

The deceased, Mopmi Samson, who was set to wed his heartthrob on Saturday, March 31, was killed in an accident on Friday, March 24, 2018, while on his way to Bauchi from Abuja.

Samson was set to wed his fiancée, Pheobe Masoyi, at Winners Chapel on Saturday, in Bauchi State.

May his soul rest in peace as God grants his fiancée and family, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

Groom crushed to death few days to wedding

In a similar occurrence, one Mishal Iliya, a 29-year-old resident of Zone 7, Dutse, Bwari Area Council of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, was crushed to death just few days to his wedding.

According to reports, Iliya was crushed by a speeding vehicle along the Bwari-Dutse expressway while on his way to deliver his wedding invitation card to an uncle who lives in the Usuman Dam area of the town.

Family sources say the deceased, who was riding on a motorcycle, was close to his destination when the driver of an Omega Opel car coming from the opposite direction, suddenly lost control and swerved off its lane and hit him, killing him on the spot.

“The driver first rammed into a Honda Rav 4 car directly in front of the man before finally knocking him down, killing him instantly,” the family member said.

Incidentally, the driver of the Opel car reportedly came out without a scratch while that of the jeep and Iliya sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital where he Iliya was certified dead and the corpse deposited at the mortuary.