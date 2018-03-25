Home > Gist > Metro >

Groom-to-be killed in car crash 6 days to wedding day

Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to wedding

The deceased Samson was set to wed his fiancée, Pheobe Masoyi, at Winners Chapel on Saturday, in Bauchi State.

  • Published:
Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration) play

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

(Haulage Report)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian man has been killed in an auto crash while on his way to prepare for his wedding this Saturday.

The shocking tale along with a photocollage of pre-wedding photos, was shared by a friend of the devastated bride, on social media.

The deceased, Mopmi Samson, who was set to wed his heartthrob on Saturday, March 31, was killed in an accident on Friday, March 24, 2018, while on his way to Bauchi from Abuja.

ALSO READ: Friends mourn as groom dies 3 days after wedding (Photos)

Pre-wedding photos of the deceased and his bride to be as well as a photo of his crushed vehicle play

Pre-wedding photos of the deceased and his bride to be as well as a photo of his crushed vehicle

(instagram)

 

Samson was set to wed his fiancée, Pheobe Masoyi, at Winners Chapel on Saturday, in Bauchi State.

May his soul rest in peace as God grants his fiancée and family, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

Groom crushed to death few days to wedding

In a similar occurrence, one Mishal Iliya, a 29-year-old resident of Zone 7, Dutse, Bwari Area Council of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, was crushed to death just few days to his wedding.

According to reports, Iliya was crushed by a speeding vehicle along the Bwari-Dutse expressway while on his way to deliver his wedding invitation card to an uncle who lives in the Usuman Dam area of the town.

Scene of an accident play

Scene of an accident

(Ducytak)

 

Family sources say the deceased, who was riding on a motorcycle, was close to his destination when the driver of an Omega Opel car coming from the opposite direction, suddenly lost control and swerved off its lane and hit him, killing him on the spot.

ALSO READ: Groom dies few hours after wedding in Kano

“The driver first rammed into a Honda Rav 4 car directly in front of the man before finally knocking him down, killing him instantly,” the family member said.

Incidentally, the driver of the Opel car reportedly came out without a scratch while that of the jeep and Iliya sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital where he Iliya was certified dead and the corpse deposited at the mortuary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki homebullet
2 Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie...bullet
3 Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriendbullet

Related Articles

'I Can't Kill Myself' Missing groom-to-be found hiding out at friend's place
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
Valentine's Day A guide to this holiday for those of us who don't believe
Scary Detail Facebook user thinks you are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's Day
Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth
Double Tragedy Mother, daughter die in accident while shopping for wedding
Bilyaminu Bello 'Rest in peace Bills; I wanted you to have peace with Maryam' - First wife
Bilyaminu Bello 'Maryam has not shown any remorse after killing our brother'- Family
Ride Or Die Women are being held back by sticking with irresponsible men
Bride Price We need to kill the Igbo tradition of making exorbitant demands

Metro

Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
WhatsApp message to wrong number results in marriage
Pleasant Coincidence WhatsApp message to wrong number results in marriage 3 months later
Mysterious Death Choir member found dead after leaving home with boyfriend