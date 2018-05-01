news

The 19-year-old daughter of Bishop Fred Muhwezi of West Ankole Diocese, Uganda, Peace Ansimiire, has been arrested by officers of the Flying Squad Unit for faking her own kidnap .

The police disclosed the development in a statement saying that Ansimire connived with her 22-year-old boyfriend, Julius Atwebembire, to allegedly fake her kidnap in a bid to defraud her parents of Shs 3.5 million.

LIB reports that the couple had intended to use the money to start a craft shoe business in Kenya and later get married after saving money from their business.

The police reportedly used a tracking system and Shs 750,000 of bait money to trace Ansimiire's whereabouts.

She was reportedly found living with her boyfriend in Kasubi, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

The police also revealed that the suspects were only found with Shs 250,000 of the Shs 750,000 which had been sent as a deposit for the ransom.

The pair claimed to have used Shs 500,000 to buy a smartphone, which they were using to communicate with her parents.

Tthe suspects are currently being detained at the Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala on SD REF. 07/22/04/2018 and have been charged with obtaining money by menace.

During the interrogation, the police also reportedly discovered that Atwebembire was also running a fake Facebook page named Hillmark Consultants which claims to help secure jobs for unemployed people in Canada.

For this reason, he was charged with another count of electronic fraud.

Female student arranges her own kidnap to extort N6M from parents

Similarly, a female student of the Imo State University (IMSU), Chinwendu Udensi, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly faking her own kidnap to extort money from parents.

The Command, in a statement posted on its Facebook wall, said the Imo State-born student had plotted with her boyfriend to kidnap herself and demand a ransom of N6 million from the parents.

While parading the suspect, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Odesanyasaid Udensi was exposed when she sent one of her accomplices to pick the ransom on Obiri Ikerre flyover at Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, with the arrest of the picker.

“On November 6 about 4pm, Chinwendu Udensi, a female student of Imo State University, was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen in Imo State.

The kidnappers called her parents and demanded N6 million ransom. Men of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit led by Ben Igweh, set a bait for them and as they went to pick the money on Obiri Ikwerre flyover in the company of the victim, they were arrested.

It was later discovered that the victim connived with them and arranged her kidnap to extort money from her parents,” CP Odesanya said.

The suspect who claimed to be a student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, admitted the crime, saying she decided on the scheme because her father is very wealthy but stingy and does not give her enough money for her upkeep.

“Nothing much happened. I wanted to collect money from my family, so I faked my kidnap. I did it to continue my schooling.

I’m not happy about my present condition because I never thought it will be like this. I sincerely apologize to my family for the trauma I might have caused them in a bid to extort money from them for my project and other requirements.

To my friends out there, my advice is that they should not involve themselves in such a crime.”

The Commissioner of Police added that Udensi, as well as her accomplices, would be charged to court as soon as the police conclude investigations.