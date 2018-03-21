How Maltina spread smiles and excitement all over Lagos

No. 1 malt drink, Maltina joined the celebration in a unique way to put smiles on the faces of Lagosians.
This year was no different as Nigeria’s No. 1 malt drink, Maltina joined the celebration in a unique way to put smiles on the faces of Lagosians.
Here are some of the things Maltina did to celebrate International Day of Happiness:
It was a jolly ride for many commuters on the Ikotun-Iyana Ipaja routes as they got to catch the happiness vibe. The passengers were all pleasantly surprised as they got nourishing cans of Maltina and exciting gift packs.
Well, it didn’t end with the Happiness ambassadors and refreshments as Happy the Maltina mascot also entertained commuters at the Iyana Ipaja and Ikotun bus stops and at some other locations around Lagos.
Dancing is an expression of happiness and, there was plenty of it at different points in Lagos courtesy of Maltina’s Happyettes (who treated everyone to great dance moves.)
So there you have them; the four unique ways Maltina delighted Lagosians on the International Happiness Day.
Did you catch the “Share Happiness” vibe too? Share with us in the comment section.