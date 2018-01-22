news

A 33-year-old man, Mujahid Arshid, who allegedly raped and murdered his niece , Celine Dookhran reportedly found motivation to commit the crime after coming across the deeds of John George Haigh, a renowned acid bath murderer.

Dookhran, who was killed after having her throat sliced died in July 2017, according to Sky News.

Reports also revealed that the police found search phrases such as "human cremation", "butchering the human carcass", and "acid bath murderer" after investigating the suspect's laptop.

Sky News revealed that Arshid received help from 28-year-old labourer Vincent Tappu, who assisted him in kidnapping the deceased and another woman who survived the attack.

The victims were stolen and transported through a pick-up truck that belonged to his helper who drove them to a six-bedroom southwest London home under renovation.

The survivor was able to facilitate her freedom by pretending to be interested in the chief murder suspect now labeled as a "psycho". He had reportedly told her she had "10 minutes to live".

"I started fighting, I grabbed him, kneed him down below. He did not flinch at all. I grabbed his face. I grabbed the knife. He started to slit me everywhere. I got my neck slit, my wrists.

"He said 'now you've got 10 minutes to live and your body will shut down'. I was trying to play dead.

"He molested Celine's body while she was dead and then he molested me thinking I was dead. He's such a psycho. I sat up and he said 'how have you got so much energy?' I was covered in blood from head to toe. I was swimming in it.

"I started saying things he wanted to hear - 'I love you, we can run away together, we can be happy together, we can have a family.'

"He said 'I'm not good enough for you, look what I have done'," the woman whose identity was made discreet for legal reasons told a court.

She was able to escape after raising an alarm which got the attention of Arshid's brother.

The latter reportedly took her to a hospital after discovering her at the back of a truck.