Daddy Freeze supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus

Daddy Freeze OAP supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus

The OAP has also spoken up against what he terms the monetisation of Christianity and flamboyant lifestyle of many pastors.

Daddy Freeze supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus play

Daddy Freeze made tithing a controversial topic in 2017

Controversial On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the ban of fellowships by the student affairs division of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The OAP, who posted the memo from the UNIBEN school authorities on his Instagram page, said “This is long overdue! Thank God non of the Pentecostal fellowships made it.... na school dem send Una, make Una face the school.”

Freeze has incurred the wrath of many preachers in Nigeria for advising Christians not to pay their tithes.

Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Pastor Adeboye asking for N1b

OAP supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus play

Daddy Freeze talking about first fruit offering.

(dailypost)
 

Pastor places curse on Daddy Freeze

As a result of his daring stand against tithing, a popular pastor, according to Daddy Freeze, laid a curse on him saying that he had 24 months to live.

The OAP has also locked horns with the Senior Pastor of the Kingsway International Christain Centre [KICC], Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo.

Ashimolowo, while reacting to Freeze’s comments on tithing and giving, called him a 'Yoyo, wife beater, drunkard, and divorcee'.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

