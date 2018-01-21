Daddy Freeze supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus

news

Controversial On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the ban of fellowships by the student affairs division of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The OAP, who posted the memo from the UNIBEN school authorities on his Instagram page, said “This is long overdue! Thank God non of the Pentecostal fellowships made it.... na school dem send Una, make Una face the school.”

Freeze has incurred the wrath of many preachers in Nigeria for advising Christians not to pay their tithes.

As a result of his daring stand against tithing, a popular pastor, according to Daddy Freeze, laid a curse on him saying that he had 24 months to live.

The OAP has also locked horns with the Senior Pastor of the Kingsway International Christain Centre [KICC], Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo.