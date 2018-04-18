Home > Gist > Metro >

Court remands applicant over alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl

In Lagos Court remands applicant over alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, ordered that Agbo be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, and the case file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday remanded a 25-year-old applicant, Peter Agbo, for allegedly defiling his neigbhour’s 12-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, ordered that Agbo be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, and the case file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Nwaka adjourned the case until May 9 for mention.

The accused, who resides at Mende, Maryland, Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 26 at his residence.

John said the accused lured the girl to his room, and had sexual intercourse with her and asked her not to tell anyone.

She, however, told her mother what had transpired between her and the accused.

“The case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for questioning,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

