Home > Gist > Metro >

80 strokes of cane for man who called sister-in-law a prostitute

Correction 80 strokes of cane for man who called sister-in-law a prostitute

A confrontation between a man and his sister-in-law, has led to some name calling as well as a law suit.

  • Published:
An accused has been ordered to receive 20 strokes of cane for stealing. play

An accused has been ordered to receive 80 strokes of cane name calling.

(Then and Now)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Magajin Gar, Kaduna State, a Sharia Court has insisted on 80 strokes of cane for Shuaibu Umar, who reportedly called sister-in-law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir, a prostitute.

The ruling came following a defamation suit filed by Abdulkadir who felt the accused brought her name to disrepute.

According to her statement at the court of law, the name calling began following a disagreement between the pair.

play 80 strokes of cane for man who called sister-in-law a prostitute (Silverbird Television)

 

The accused, Umar, appeared stubborn while responding to the charges levelled against him.

This prompted court judge Mallam Dahiru Lawal to give an order requiring Shuaibu Umar to receive 80 cane lashes.

“The defendant confirmed calling his sister-in-law a prostitute and is not ready to withdraw the statement; therefore, I, Dahiru Lawal, rule that Shuaibu Umar be given 80 strokes of cane.

“This is in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad which state that one cannot accuse a person of adultery or fornication except he presents four witnesses who have seen the activity.

“He is to receive 80 strokes of cane in place of the person he accused, because he has defamed the person’s character,’’  says Lawal in a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

ALSO READ: 2 boys badly flogged in public for impersonating as naval officers

Court orders mechanic be given 6 strokes for hospital break-in

A mechanic, Friday Monday, has been ordered to receive six strokes of cane for breaking into a hospital in Abuja. This instruction was given by the Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

According to Vanguard News, the accused who lives at Angwan Shahu, Karmo, "was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and attempt to commit offence."

It was alleged that he forcefully entered the premises of the Joy of The Lord Clinic and Maternity, with an intention to steal aluminum windows, an accusation he admitted to.

play Court orders mechanic be given 6 strokes for hospital break-in (Daily Post)

 

The offence goes against the stipulations in Sections 342 and 95 of the Penal Code, a prosecutor, Mrs. Florence Auhioboh told the court.

A complainant, Mike Bako of Hulumi village, Karmo, had on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, reported the accused at the Karmo Police Station, Abuja, ensuring his arrest.

This was the day he reportedly committed the offence.

The court judge, Abubakar Sadiq revealed that the punishment given to Friday Monday might have been more grave had he denied the allegation leveled against him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Nemesis Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki [Video]bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Sincere Gratitude Lady robbed on Eko Bridge thanks Naija government for poor security
This Is Crazy! Church members flog floor aggressively to fight spiritual enemy [Video]
In Lagos Robbery suspect exposes mode of operation following arrest
Blood Monster Mob attacks Abia witch accused of killing neighbours
#EndSARS Anti-Robbery Squad officials fingered in assault, death of another man
Tormented Father burns daughter's belongings for giving her life to Jesus
Monster Father beats children for making him angry
Wickedness Like Witchcraft Nanny arrested for burning ward's buttocks with stove fire

Metro

Twitter users had a hard time confirming the identity of a strange looking meal.
Not Fair Poorly cooked 'Oha soup' served as "Call Food" to UNTH doctors
A court failed to take the plea of the accused who reportedly has a drug addiction problem.
Evil Heart Drug addict who killed grandmum with cutlass to remain in Ikoyi Prisons
NYSC member sleeping on a pedestrian bridge.
Untimely Death Student dies mysteriously at NYSC lodge in Ondo Town
Unholy Secret Blood sisters threaten to release Reverend Sister's sex tape