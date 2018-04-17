news

In Magajin Gar, Kaduna State, a Sharia Court has insisted on 80 strokes of cane for Shuaibu Umar, who reportedly called sister-in-law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir, a prostitute .

The ruling came following a defamation suit filed by Abdulkadir who felt the accused brought her name to disrepute.

According to her statement at the court of law, the name calling began following a disagreement between the pair.

The accused, Umar, appeared stubborn while responding to the charges levelled against him.

This prompted court judge Mallam Dahiru Lawal to give an order requiring Shuaibu Umar to receive 80 cane lashes.

“The defendant confirmed calling his sister-in-law a prostitute and is not ready to withdraw the statement; therefore, I, Dahiru Lawal, rule that Shuaibu Umar be given 80 strokes of cane.

“This is in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad which state that one cannot accuse a person of adultery or fornication except he presents four witnesses who have seen the activity.

“He is to receive 80 strokes of cane in place of the person he accused, because he has defamed the person’s character,’’ says Lawal in a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

A mechanic , Friday Monday, has been ordered to receive six strokes of cane for breaking into a hospital in Abuja. This instruction was given by the Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

According to Vanguard News, the accused who lives at Angwan Shahu, Karmo, "was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and attempt to commit offence."

It was alleged that he forcefully entered the premises of the Joy of The Lord Clinic and Maternity, with an intention to steal aluminum windows, an accusation he admitted to.

The offence goes against the stipulations in Sections 342 and 95 of the Penal Code, a prosecutor, Mrs. Florence Auhioboh told the court.

A complainant, Mike Bako of Hulumi village, Karmo, had on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, reported the accused at the Karmo Police Station, Abuja, ensuring his arrest.

This was the day he reportedly committed the offence.

The court judge, Abubakar Sadiq revealed that the punishment given to Friday Monday might have been more grave had he denied the allegation leveled against him.