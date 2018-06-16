news

One Egwu Kelly, aged 20, has been declared missing by her family members after she left home to buy recharge card.

According to a Facebook user assumed to be a member of her family, Egwu Doris, Kelly left the house at about 2 pm on Thursday, June 14, 2018, to a shop nearby to buy recharge card but has not returned since then.

According to the reports, Kelly came to Nigeria from Cameroon only two weeks prior to her disappearance.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call any of the numbers 08067504233, 08060670286 or contact the nearest police station.

16-yr-old girl declared missing by family in Plateau

The family of a 16-year-old female student, Gladys Daka Bala, has declared her missing after she left their residence at New Abuja Kangkang, Jos, Plateau State on Saturday, November 5, 2016.

According to a family member who posted the issue on Facebook, the Senior Secondary School Two (SSS2) student of Shekinah College, Jos, left home without permission and has not been seen then.

This is the appeal as written by her desperate family:

"Our daughter, Gladys Daka Bala, left home unceremoniously and without permission on Saturday, November 5, 2016, and since then, she has not been seen.

She is Tangale by tribe, from Gombe State and her father is late. Her mother is Miango by tribe from Plateau State and resides in Tudun Wada Area of Jos.

She is about 5 ft tall, sports a low hair cut with no tribal markings and she speaks English and Hausa fluently.

She is an SS 2 student of Shekinah College, behind Dadin Kowa,New Abuja, Jos South, Plateau State.

Please, any body with information about her or her whereabouts should please call 08067389363 or post the information here."

