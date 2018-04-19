Home > Gist > Metro >

2 men in court for alleged N650,000 accommodation fraud

2 men in court for alleged N650,000 accommodation fraud

Two men who allegedly obtained N650,000 from an accommodation seeker under false pretext were on Thursday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants, Alex Atiporu,30, an electrician, and Emmanuel Akinseye, 35, an estate agent, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed in April 2017, at No.17, Eniola Akinsanya St., Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, one Mrs Rose Obasi, was introduced to Akinseye (first accused) by Atiporu (second accused).

The first accused told the complainant that the second accused would help her secure a three bedroom apartment.

“The accused persons took the complainant to the apartment for inspection and she indicated interest.

“A week after, she paid N650, 000 into the second accused person account, but after the payment both accused persons disappeared.

“When the complainant got to the apartment, she was told that another person has secured the place,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at the police station and the accused persons were placed on the wanted list.

“The police got an information about the accused persons whereabouts and they were tracked and arrested,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, granted the accused persons  bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adeyemi -Ajayi adjourned the case until May 7 for mention.

