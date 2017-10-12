Video :  Wavy TheCreator - 'Interlude'

interlude visual drop. **hit play** ((click the link in my bio)) shot, directed & edited by @san____v @___tse @wavythecreator #theinterludechallenge #interludebywavy A post shared by W A V Y (@wavythecreator) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Multi-talented creative, Wavy TheCreator today released the visuals to ‘Interlude’, her latest musical release which is fast garnering streams on SoundCloud.

The video was made in collaboration with fast-rising visual creators, TSE and Sanjo.

Aptly titled ‘Interlude’, the minute-long musical piece is aimed at whetting the appetites of Wavy’s fast-growing fan base as they anticipate her next official single.

Commenting on the idea behind putting out a minute-long track, she said: “It’s how much of YOU you can fit into one minute. It’s wavy.”

In just under a year in Nigeria, Wavy TheCreator has amassed significant following and acclaim for her unique artistic style.