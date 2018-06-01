Timmy Knight - Location refix Ft. DJ Altims

news

A few weeks ago, Timmy Knight and DJ Altims of Mavin Records collaborated on Location (refix) - an LSD-esque electronic cover refix of American pop sensation, Khalid's Location. The joint single was described by critics as a well-executed departure from the original.

The Nigerian Afropop and RnB vocalist has just released these bold images in anticipation of his debut single Alarm, due to be released on Wednesday, 6 of June 2018.

Listen to Location Refix by Timmy Knight and DJ Altims above.

