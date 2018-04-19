The Ultimate Food and Drink Playlist

news

GTBank Food & Drink Fair is an annual food exhibition and sales event that aims to project the diverse angles of the food industry by connecting various businesses involved in the production and sale of food related items to a cosmopolitan audience of food enthusiasts.

Following the success of its 2017 edition , the annual fair makes a return this year on the 29th, 30th April and 1st May 2018.

The GTBank Food & Drink Fair will also offer culinary experiences such as food and wine tastings, cooking master classes with renowned International and Nigerian chefs, outdoor grills and thrilling entertainment.

The three day event kicks off from 10am-9pm daily and the venue is Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition will host more than 70 food exhibitors across 2,400m of exhibition space within the Food & Drink Centre. Attendance is free.

If there is one thing that blends perfectly with Food and Drink, that is Music and we have compiled the perfect play list of 15 songs, 5 for each day to enjoy during the fair.

Here is a list of our 15 'Ultimate Food And Drink Play-list'.

Day 1 - April 29, 2018

1. Lagbaja - Put Am Well Well

The song which samples Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is the perfect way to get things rolling as you step into the fair and get welcomed to the aroma of the variety of food, confectionery and drinks.

With your hormones kicking in excitement, just walk to each stall and ask the chef to 'Put Am Well Well'.

2. Styl Plus - Iya Basira

With the ready to eat consumables, It is good to get familiar with the chef, know them by name, so you can get the very best at the fair.

3. Yemi Alade - Tumbum

The food-themed songs simply says there will be tasty varieties everywhere you turn at the fair. So if it's'Nkechi Jollof, Beans or Fufu, just turn up at the fair.

4. Olamide - Pepper Dem Gang

The song provides the right energy to for you and your crew to come hang out and get the chance to pepper them hard.

5. Falz ft Ycee - Something Light

Just when the day is coming to an end and the chef are closing stalls, just order something light for the road.

Day 2 - April 30, 2018

1. Ycee featuring Maleek Berry - Juice

What better way to start the second day of the fair than taking it easy with this feel good song and you sip a glass of juice.

2. KCee - Pullover

There will be abundance of foods at the fair, the type that gets you salivating, so you might just want to just park, pull over and come enjoy the best of food and drinks.

3. Runtown - Tuwo Shinkafa

The fair will witness a wider variety of food covering different cultures, this jam by Runtown will get you in the mood for the unexpected.

Are you on a diet? Protein diet, fit-fam or vegetarian? There will be an array of delicacies on showcase to fit your diet and this song perfectly gets you going as you practice your 'Shaku Shaku' moves at the event.

4. Tiwa Savage featuring Wizkid - Malo

End of day 2 at the fair and all you want to do is stay longer and enjoy the ambiance, so you cue in Ma Lo (Don't go) for the chefs and the deejays.

Day 3 - May 1, 2018

1. Banky W and Friends - Lagos Party remix

Final day at the event and its a public holiday, so you just want to let your head down and feel the groove, Banky W reminds you that there is no party like a Lagos Party because at the Food and Drink Fair, they don't bother nobody.

2. 2baba - Gaga Shuffle

The excitement is palpable, lots of fun people around, the array of food on display is colourful and the mood is right for some gaga shuffle moves.

3. Simi - Owanbe

Just because everyone will be adequately catered for, from farmers market to food exhibitions, this is an Owanbe party on a Tuesday.

4. Tunde and Wunmi Obe - Mogbo Moya

Attendance is free and everyone is invited, the venue has adequate space to cater for everyone. So even if you heard it from someone who told someone, just come in and enjoy the fair with a chance to network with people in the market places.

5. Mr. Eazi - Pour Me Water

It's getting hot, the event is reaching its climax, it has been three days of non-stop display of the rich food industry, just pour some water to cool off as the fair comes to its close.

The exhibition will also feature fresh and dry foods, confectioneries, beverages, wines and spirits, ready to eat consumables, food services and many more.