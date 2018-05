24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fresh off bagging an award for Rookie of the year at the Headies 2018, Teni (The Entertainer) releases two new singles in 'Askamaya' and 'Lagos'.

Askamaya is Teni is her elements as she delivers a vibey tune with unique dexterity.

The song is produced by Spellz.

Lagos is an ode to Nigeria's Center of Excellence, as she declares her love for the state.

The two singles are off the stable of Dr Dolor Entertainment.

